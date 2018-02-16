Port Hope women arrested for assault, robbery at hotel

Two women were arrested following an assault and robbery at a hotel in Port Hope on Thursday.

Northumberland OPP say around noon they were called to the Comfort Inn on County Road 28 for reports of a fight in a hallway.

Police say two women attacked and robbed a 37-year-old woman who was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation led police to a Port Hope residence where one suspect was arrested. Later in the day, another turned herself into police at the OPP’s detachment in Cobourg.

Heather Ann Gill, 47, and Maghan Ann Fallowfield, 20, both of Port Hope, are each charged with robbery with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

They were held for a bail hearing scheduled in court in Cobourg on Friday.