Scott Thompson: Something ‘isn’t right’ in Patrick Brown story

Patrick Brown posted on his Facebook page Thursday that he is suing CTV.

The former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario says CTV’s story on sexual allegations against him is false.

Let’s assume that the victims’ stories are true and everything happened as they suggested.

In both instances, there were two adults involved in a meeting. A adult man makes sexual advances on an adult woman. The woman refuses his advances, and says no. They stop, and each goes their separate ways.

The cases have become “she said/he said” stories.

Where is the wrong? Do we have enough details on these cases to pass judgment?

Why are those social media responding differently to the Brown allegations than they are to the alleged behaviour of the band Hedley?

Perhaps people are thinking, like me, something just isn’t right in the way all this went down.

