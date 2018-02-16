Bill Kelly: Is the Progressive Conservative leadership race invalid?

Just when we thought that the controversy surrounding Patrick Brown couldn’t become more bizarre, comes the latest bombshell that could undermine the leadership race to replace Brown.

In an exclusive interview with Global News, Brown stated that he never did resign as leader of Ontario Tories.

COMMENTARY: Ontario PC leadership debate upstaged by ‘Patrick Brown Show’

He says that he intended to stay and fight the charges against him and that the letter of resignation that was released, was written by a staff member and sent out without his permission.

Of course, this is Brown’s version of what happened and the PC party has a different story altogether.

But if Brown is right, this latest revelation has serious consequences.

First of all, it feeds the theory held by Brown and a growing number of observers, that Brown’s downfall was an inside job by factions inside the party that wanted him out.

More importantly, if Brown is still the leader, it invalidates the leadership contest to find his replacement.

The Ontario legislature resumes sitting next week and Brown supporters are urging him to take his place as Opposition Leader, which would send a strong message to the Progressive Conservatives that Brown will not go quietly into that good night.

What started out as a disaster for Brown, is now turning into a public relations nightmare for the Ontario PCs. And with an election in less than 100 days, they don’t have much time to straighten it out.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News