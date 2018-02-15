Crash on Main Street causing backups
Traffic is backing up southbound on a major Winnipeg roadway as emergency responders block several lanes due to a crash at Main Street and River Avenue.
Police, paramedics and fire trucks are on scene, but few details are available.
Global News received word of the crash shortly after noon Thursday.
We will provide updates as they become available.
