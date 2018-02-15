Winnipeg traffic
February 15, 2018 1:34 pm
Crash on Main Street causing backups

A crash on Main Street at Mayfair is slowing down traffic Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is backing up southbound on a major Winnipeg roadway as emergency responders block several lanes due to a crash at Main Street and River Avenue.

Police, paramedics and fire trucks are on scene, but few details are available.

Lanes are blocked off on Main Street heading southbound Thursday afternoon.

Global News received word of the crash shortly after noon Thursday.

We will provide updates as they become available.

 

