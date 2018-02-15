Saskatoon weather outlook: polar vortex crashes Family Day weekend

Polar vortex presses in for the Family Day long weekend after -40 to -50 wind chills return.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Saskatonians woke up to extreme cold warnings Thursday with wind chills down to -44 as temperatures nosedived back to -32.

Pure blue skies and sunshine started the day under the influence of an arctic high pressure system, with the added solar radiation helping boost us up toward the minus teens by noon.

-44 is what it felt like in Saskatoon with wind chill this morning, extreme cold warning remains in effect https://t.co/UMImGYk0Uk #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/sQYDqbMISN — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 15, 2018

It certainly looks cold out there – temperatures fell back to -32 this morning, but have now warmed to -28 with a wind chill of -40 https://t.co/UMImGYk0Uk #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/aWpShnWEtJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 15, 2018

Westerly winds will pick up during the afternoon with gusts upwards of 40 km/h possible as we continue our climb into the mid-minus teens in the sun.

Thursday Night

Clear skies stick around through the evening before clouds roll back into the early morning hours with a weak low pressure system as we cool back into the -20s overnight.

Friday

-30 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill to finish the work week with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries at times during the day, which will help bring us back into slightly milder air.

Winds will be a bit breezy at times as we warm up to an afternoon high in minus single digits.

Family Day Long Weekend

A mix of sun and cloud will kickoff the long weekend on Saturday before more clouds roll in Sunday and then we clear back out as an arctic high drops in for Family Day Monday.

The nicest day of the weekend will be Saturday as we bump up to around -13 degrees in the afternoon before daytime highs fall back into the mid-minus teens Sunday and Monday.

The mercury will plunge down toward the -30s Family Day morning wind chills approaching extreme cold warning criteria of -40 as the core of the polar vortex, the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere that normally sits over the North Pole, moves closer.

Work Week Outlook

The work week will start off on a frigid note thanks to the placement of the polar vortex, which will keep daytime highs in the mid-minus teens right into the middle of the week under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Angie Merasty took the Feb. 15 Your Saskatchewan photo in Pelican Narrows:

