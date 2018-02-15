Text, voice or email: Halifax looking for new way to send out mass notifications

Halifax is looking for a way to notify residents about emergency or breaking information, according to a tender document issued on Wednesday by the municipality.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is looking for bids for software that would allow the municipality to send out notifications through texts, email or voicemail depending on a resident’s preference.

The city cites notifying residents when its parking ban is in effect as the type of information it would communicate using this method.

The new software will replace the city’s current method of notifying resident. The “CityWatch” program is described in the tender document as being “antiquated.”

According to the city, the current system is only able to notify a limited number of residents within a short period of time — which is not helpful in an emergency system.

The municipality says the new service will be voluntary, with Haligonians able to subscribe to the service through a signup page on its website.

The document outlines that the HRM may be able to use the mass notification tool to send out information on traffic disruptions, civic events, parking bans or emergencies.