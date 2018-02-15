BUSINESS REPORT: Shaw Communications is ahead of the curve, the Toronto Star isn’t

The Toronto Star is unable to adapt to the new digital landscape and is on life support, and in what Shaw Communications are calling a total business transformation last week, the telecommunications company offered voluntary buyouts to its 6,500 non-union workforce.

They expected about 10 per cent to take the offer and analysts wondered what would happen if they didn’t get enough takers.

Thursday morning it was announced that 3,300 employees accepted the offer.

The moves show the huge transformation in the cable and communication businesses as the digital revolution continues to pervade industry.

Shaw will take a $450 million one-time charge for the buy outs; however, they expect to save $225 million dollars annually starting in 2020 due to reduced labor expenses.

Shaw’s move comes as the company shifts from a primarily cable and satellite television business to one that offers internet and wireless.

The Toronto Star is facing bankruptcy.