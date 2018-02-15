Drake takes 63-year-old hotel maid on $10,000 shopping spree

Drake was full of love on Valentine’s Day.

The Canadian rapper has embarked on a charity spree across Miami this month in the name of his new music video.

Drake 31, donated $25,000 to a Miami high school, gave a $50,000 scholarship to a University of Miami student and paid for more than $50,000 worth of grocery bills for supermarket shoppers.

But his most recent act of kindness may just be his sweetest. Drake learned of a housekeeper by the name of Odalie Paret, who has a four-hour, two-bus commute to her job in order to support her five children.

The Fake Love rapper teamed up with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, and Miami native, Antonio Brown to treat Paret to a day of luxury.

The maid was treated to a massage at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, followed by dinner at the StripSteak steakhouse. Finally, she was driven to Saks Fifth Avenue for a 45-minute unlimited dollar shopping spree with Drake and Brown.

Antonio Brown of the Steelers with Drake pic.twitter.com/zrQWGQKELG — OVO SOUND (@OVOWithMyWoes) February 7, 2018

“I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, ‘Drake!’” Paret told the Miami Herald about meeting the Grammy-winner. “It made me happy… I thank him so much.”

Despite the financial freedom provided to her, comfort and sensibility was her first priority: “I said, ‘I have to go to church… [I’m not getting] $600 shoes without a strap in the back and flowers!’”

Paret also picked up an $800 pair of flats, a $2,000 Valentino handbag, four perfumes and a $6,000, 18-karat, white gold necklace with diamonds.