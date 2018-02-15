Waterloo police seeking suspect in 2 sexual assaults

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating two separate sexual assaults against young girls in the region that police believe may be linked.

The first occurred on October 27, 2017, when a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the stairwell of an apartment building on 318 Patricia Ave. in Kitchener. The young girl was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

At the time of the October 2017 incident, the suspect was seen wearing grey pants, a short-sleeved shirt with green and grey stripes, and grey shoes. Following the incident, the police force’s major crime detectives heavily canvassed the area and nothing turned up.

Police have been seeking for this suspect since, and believe through further investigations the same suspect, who frequented that apartment building is also responsible for a sexual assault that occurred on October 20, 2013.

In this incident, a four-year-old girl was inside an apartment building, located at 429 Barrie St. in Waterloo, between 3 p.m and 5 p.m. of that day when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

Police are asking those who may have information to come forward and contact the Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.