Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in east-end Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a man was assaulted in east-end Toronto overnight.
Police responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Military Trail and Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any details on the circumstances of the incident.
