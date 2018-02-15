Crime
February 15, 2018 6:32 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in east-end Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of an assault in Scarborough on Feb. 15, 2018.

Jason Scott/Global News
Toronto police are investigating after a man was assaulted in east-end Toronto overnight.

Police responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Military Trail and Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any details on the circumstances of the incident.

