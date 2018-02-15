Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, February 15, 2018

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Good afternoon! Although sunny breaks are possible this morning, another wave of snow is on the way for parts of the Southern Interior tonight.

Once again we will see a variation of snow amounts, with the most accumulation for the Shuswap and Columbia regions and little or no accumulation for areas near the BC/Washington Border.

Tomorrow will be drier before another wave of snow moves in this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to +3C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla