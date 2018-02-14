Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

Good afternoon! Although we will see sunny breaks possible for early Thursday morning, another wave of snow is on the way for parts of the Southern Interior Thursday night.

Once again we will see a variation of snow amounts, with the most accumulation for the Shuswap and Columbia regions and little or no accumulation for areas near the BC/Washington Border.

Friday will be drier before another wave of snow moves in this weekend.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -2 to +3C

~ Duane/Wesla