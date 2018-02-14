Richard Codie Hindle, who has coached youth sports, charged with sexual interference with a minor

A 35-year-old Chilliwack man who has coached basketball at elementary and middle schools has been charged with one count of sexual interference with a minor.

Richard Codie Hindle, who is also known by the name Codie Anderson, appeared in court on Wednesday to answer to allegations that date back to 2011.

The general investigation unit at the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley regional detachment (UFVRD) started investigating after allegations of sexual assault were reported to police early in 2016, a news release said.

“We are mindful that there may be other victims who have not reported to police,” Staff Sgt. Darren Stevely, the UFVRD’s plain clothes commander, said in a news release.

“We encourage you to talk to your children about any contact they may have had with Mr. Hindle.”

Police noted that Hindle has been involved with youth sports in Chilliwack since 2005. He has coached basketball at a leisure centre, as well as at middle and elementary schools.

Hindle has also overseen camping trips, overnight programs and a sports academy, police added.

Anyone with information or who may know, or have been, a victim, is asked to contact the UFVRD and quote file number 2016-6735.

If you have been a victim but you don’t live in Chilliwack, you’re asked to contact police within your area.