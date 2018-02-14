Police cruiser sideswiped during arrest attempt near Salmon Arm

A Salmon Arm police cruiser was sideswiped by the driver of a stolen vehicle near Salmon Arm on Tuesday, according to a release from S/Sgt. Scott West.

The officer was on patrol in the area of the Trans-Canada Highway and 30th Street Southwest when a license plate check revealed a vehicle in the area was stolen.

The officer followed the suspect vehicle, a white Ford Aerostar van, to a rural area west of Salmon Arm when the driver turned down a dead end road.

The officer positioned his police car to block the vehicle’s escape.

The van then turned and came back at the police vehicle when it hit a snowbank and sideswiped the police vehicle, according to the release.

The male and female occupants of the suspect vehicle, both in their 40’s with no fixed address, were eventually arrested.

The pair were held in police custody and RCMP recommended six charges which include possession of stolen property, flight From police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“Our officers and the suspects did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident,” West said.