$50k donation to enhance pediatrics play area at PRH

The pediatrics waiting/play area in the new tower at Penticton Regional Hospital will get a boost thanks to a $50,000 donation by the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary.

The waiting area will be located next to the outpatient pediatric treatment area on the ground floor of the new tower.

Auxiliary President Gloria Flaman said the play area will include a decorative mural, play stations and comfortable furnishings.

“It’s somewhere that’s both comfy for moms and dads and fun for kids who may be in for an appointment,” said the auxiliary’s treasurer Berit Hack.

Funding for the pediatrics donation came from the Summerland Auxiliary’s popular Thrift Store on Victoria Road.

The new David E. Kampe Tower at PRH will be ready for patients in April 2019.