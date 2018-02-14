Norwood woman charged in fatal motorcycle collision near Havelock

A Norwood woman has been charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash near Havelock last fall.

Peterborough County OPP say on Oct. 1, an eastbound car was attempting to make a left turn on Highway 7 onto Sama Park Road when it collided with a westbound motorcycle, just east of the village.

The motorcyclist – Douglas Ray, 68, of Stirling-Rawdon Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist, 68, killed east of Havelock

OPP said following an investigation, the driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Madeline Hamilton, 70, of Norwood, is charged with careless driving and making an improper turn.

She made a court appearance in Peterborough on Monday.