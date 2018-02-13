Police officer accused of stealing from Oakville home after break and enter

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Police in Halton Region say they charged one of their officers on Tuesday with allegedly stealing a credit card from the scene of a break-and-enter investigation.

They say the alleged incident happened in Oakville, Ont., in December 2017.

Michael Kellas, 29, of Halton police was charged with theft of a credit card, possession and use of a stolen credit card and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

READ MORE: Ontario unveils sweeping changes to Police Services Act

In a statement, Halton police chief Stephen Tanner said the force is committed to dealing with the incident “thoroughly and transparently.”

Kellas was suspended with pay, as required by the Police Services Act of Ontario.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.