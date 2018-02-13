Peterborough Petes gear up for crucial game against Mississauga
Call it a “must-win” game for the Peterborough Petes.
They host the Mississauga Steelheads on Thursday night. The Steelheads hold the 8th and final playoff spot and have a six point lead on the Petes.
The Petes have only 14 games left in the season, two against Mississauga which has two games in-hand.
“There’s still a lot of time to make up a lot of ground. Every game is crucial,” said Logan DeNoble, Petes captain.
The Petes are in a slump. They have one win in their last twelve games. They recently ended a 10 game winless streak on Saturday, before losing in Oshawa on Sunday.
In all three games last week, the Petes blew a lead. They’ve blown leads in 12 out of their last 15 games and have only three wins to show for it.
“There’s a million different ways to lose a game. There’s a million different ways to win a game. We’re obviously finding the ways to lose a game,” said Andrew Verner, interim head coach.
Notes: Adam Timleck and Cole Fraser are not expected to play Thursday. Both are out with upper body injuries.
