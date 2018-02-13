Sports
Peterborough Petes gear up for crucial game against Mississauga

The Peterborough Petes are 6 points behind the Mississauga Steelheads with only 14 games left in the regular season.

Call it a “must-win” game for the Peterborough Petes.

They host the Mississauga Steelheads on Thursday night.  The Steelheads hold the 8th and final playoff spot and have a six point lead on the Petes.

The Petes have only 14 games left in the season, two against Mississauga which has two games in-hand.

“There’s still a lot of time to make up a lot of ground.  Every game is crucial,” said Logan DeNoble, Petes captain.

The Petes are in a slump.  They have one win in their last twelve games.  They recently ended a 10 game winless streak on Saturday, before losing in Oshawa on Sunday.

In all three games last week, the Petes blew a lead.   They’ve blown leads in 12 out of their last 15 games and have only three wins to show for it.

“There’s a million different ways to lose a game.  There’s a million different ways to win a game.  We’re obviously finding the ways to lose a game,” said Andrew Verner, interim head coach.

Notes: Adam Timleck and Cole Fraser are not expected to play Thursday.  Both are out with upper body injuries.

 

 

