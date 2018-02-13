Peterborough Petes gear up for crucial game against Mississauga

Call it a “must-win” game for the Peterborough Petes.

They host the Mississauga Steelheads on Thursday night. The Steelheads hold the 8th and final playoff spot and have a six point lead on the Petes.

The Petes have only 14 games left in the season, two against Mississauga which has two games in-hand.

#Petes:

14 games left… 2 vs. Mississauga.

They are 6 pts back of the Steelheads for 8th.

Steelheads have two games in hand. If they can pull it off, how many games do the Petes need to win to make the playoffs?#OHL #Ptbo — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) February 13, 2018

“There’s still a lot of time to make up a lot of ground. Every game is crucial,” said Logan DeNoble, Petes captain.

The Petes are in a slump. They have one win in their last twelve games. They recently ended a 10 game winless streak on Saturday, before losing in Oshawa on Sunday.

In all three games last week, the Petes blew a lead. They’ve blown leads in 12 out of their last 15 games and have only three wins to show for it.

“There’s a million different ways to lose a game. There’s a million different ways to win a game. We’re obviously finding the ways to lose a game,” said Andrew Verner, interim head coach.

Notes: Adam Timleck and Cole Fraser are not expected to play Thursday. Both are out with upper body injuries.