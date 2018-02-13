Saskatoon weather outlook: massive warm-up for 1 day only

Massive warm-up for one day only before arctic air surges back in for Valentine’s Day!

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

A surge of heat kicked into Saskatoon Tuesday morning with temperatures a whopping 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning with breezy southwesterly winds ushering in the mild wind.

There were a few sunny breaks to start the day with wind chills a few degrees into the -20s before we popped up into minus single digits before noon.

Extreme cold warning issued for Uranium City, Stony Rapids & Wollaston Lake for wind chills dropping to -45 tonight into Wednesday https://t.co/MvWZWHk7eo #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/DqfAXESdOe — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 13, 2018

We've risen all the way up to -11 in Saskatoon with wind chills still stuck in the -20s, but that'll soon change! https://t.co/MvWZWHk7eo #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/6OBOVMKhXc — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 13, 2018

We've made it back into minus single digits in Saskatoon with even warmer temps on the way later today! https://t.co/MvWZWHk7eo #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/wI2WmCmjY3 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 13, 2018

Clouds stick around for the rest of the day as winds pick up to gust upwards of 50 km/h, which will help push us up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Tuesday Night

There is a risk of freezing rain and flurries Tuesday night as a system develops and swings through with winds remaining breezy as we cool back toward mid-minus single digits.

Wednesday

Valentine’s Day will kick off with a cold front swinging through plunging us back into the arctic air as cloudy skies stick around with some light snow at times.

Don’t be deceived by the warm morning though, temperatures will fall back into minus double digits by afternoon with northerly winds kicking in with gusts upwards of 50 km/h and wind chills dropping back into the -20s by evening.

Thursday-Friday

Wind chills will approach the -40s again Thursday morning as an arctic high drops in and clears skies back out with an afternoon high in the mid-minus teens.

Clouds will filter back in on Friday with a push of milder air helping push us back up toward and likely into mid-minus single digits in the afternoon.

Family Day Long Weekend Outlook

Minus double digits daytime highs move back in for Family Day long weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the weekend and daytime highs dropping back into the mid-minus teens and overnight lows into the -20s with morning wind chills into the -30 to -40 range.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.