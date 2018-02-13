Arson squad investigates after pickup torched in Cartierville

The arson squad is investigating after a pickup truck was torched in Montreal’s Ahuntisc-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Charles-Gill Street near Poutraincourt Avenue.

Arson fire in a pick-up truck on Charles-Gill street near Poutrincourt avenue, in Cartierville. Under investigation by police. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qZ2bsZ28Dz — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 13, 2018

“The fire was quickly controlled but the vehicle is a total loss,” Chèvrefils said.

There are no suspects or witnesses in the case.

Chèvrefils said the file was transferred to the arson squad after traces of accelerant were discovered near the pickup.

The vehicle is being towed to a lab for analysis.