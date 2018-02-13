Search warrant leads to several charges for two Winnipeg men

Winnipeg police have arrested two men after executing a February 10 search warrant at a home in the Munroe East neighborhood.

During the investigation the following items were seized:

$1,270 in cash

1.5 oz. of methamphetamine

17 grams of cocaine

20 oz. of cutting agent

11 grams of marijuana

Tools for the production of methamphetamine

6 firearms including a loaded shotgun

Mark Gary Shibata, 31, is facing 34 separate charges related to firearms and drugs while Owen James Quesnel, 29, is facing 27 separate charges related to firearms and drugs including 14 breaches of court orders.

Both men were placed in custody.