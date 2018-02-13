Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We have a change on the way today with thickening cloud and the threat of afternoon or nighttime snow.

By tomorrow morning, little or no accumulation is expected in the extreme areas of the South Okanagan, but a few centimeters of snow is possible for the Central and the Northern areas of the valley.

Signs point to another risk of snow again by Thursday evening.

Today’s daytime high range: -4 to +2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla