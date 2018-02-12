Weather
February 12, 2018 6:47 pm

Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
A A

Monday, February 12, 2018  – Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

We have a change on the way for Tuesday with thickening cloud and the threat of afternoon or nighttime snow.

By Wednesday morning, little or no accumulation is expected in the extreme areas of the South Okanagan, but a few centimeters of snow is possible for the Central and the Northern areas of the valley.

Signs point to another risk of snow again by Thursday evening.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -4 to +2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News