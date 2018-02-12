New Alberta RCMP crime reduction unit arrests man wanted on outstanding warrants

A new RCMP unit that’s designed to focus on specific targets and policing in Alberta’s east district is being credited with the arrested of a man wanted on over a dozen charges, including possession of a firearm.

The RCMP’s new Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (EADCRU) is tasked with working to identify criminals with the biggest impact on communities in the area in order to take them into custody.

On Feb. 6, officers with the Elk Point RCMP responded to several reports of a man with a gun at a home in Frog Lake, Alta. The man, who officers said is known to police, fled before officers arrived.

On Feb.9, police attempted to arrest the man at a residence in the community, but he fled while police were executing the warrant. Police said the man was injured while fleeing and was taken to hospital and released into police custody. The RCMP did not explain what led to the injury.

Jeremy Whincup, 47, was previously wanted on 17 charges related to property and theft-related offences after a warrant was executed at a “chop shop” in August. The Mannville, Alta. resident has now been charged with 11 additional charges related to the February warrant, including resisting arrest, possession of a firearm and two counts of breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Feb. 15.

Frog Lake is about 207 kilometres east of Edmonton.

The Elk Point RCMP were assisted by the EADCRU, Edmonton’s Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services.