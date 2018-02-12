N.S. RCMP asking for help to locate suspect in arson investigation
RCMP are asking for the public’s help in connection with an arson investigation in Harrigan Cove, N.S.
Officials were called to a house fire on MacDonald Cove Road on Feb. 2 shortly after 11 a.m.
There were no injuries as a result of the blaze. The home was abandoned at the time the fire started and has been completely destroyed.
RCMP located suspect footprints around the building and believe that an accelerant was used to start the fire.
Through their investigation, police have determined that a man and a vehicle were seen in the area around the time of the fire who may have been involved and are looking to identify him.
The suspect is described as a young man, approximately five-foot-10 with a thin build. The man is said to be in his early to mid-20s, with a full, dark beard. He was wearing a grey and black hoodie and sneakers at the time.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Ford or Chevrolet pickup, possibly a late 1990s model, and possibly with a cap.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
