Bob Layton Editorial: Puppet Show

Does politics sometimes seem to you like a puppet show?

When decisions are made that seem odd to you, do you wonder who is telling the politicians what to say and who is writing the script and who is pulling their strings?

One of the great puppet shows going on right now is in the pipeline vs. wine controversy.

The puppetmaster is a former University of Victoria professor named Andrew Weaver. He and his Green Party anti-pipeline trio are pulling the strings on their B.C. NDP puppets.

Their ever obedient marionettes on stage left are using every backstage tool possible to delay, delay, delay the pipeline.

We keep waiting for the prime ministerial marionette to show up on the other side of the stage.

Whomever is pulling his strings should be using his drama teacher experience to calm the western audience of peoplekind.

While we wait Premier Notley, pulled by a different set of ideological strings than her B.C. NDP counterparts, occupies centre stage.

If she can get B.C. to back off, she can expect anything from five kernels of popcorn to a standing ovation.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.