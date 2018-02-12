OPP looking for pair of suspects in LCBO robbery

Provincial police are looking for two people who broke into the LCBO store in Stirling.

Police allege one of the suspects broke into the store through the front door. That suspect is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, gloves and ball cap.

A second suspect was wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police say the pair got away with about $600 worth of booze.