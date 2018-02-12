Crime
February 12, 2018 12:04 pm

OPP looking for pair of suspects in LCBO robbery

By Videographer  Global News

Security footage shows one of two suspects involved in theft of alcohol from the Stirling, ON, LCBO.

Supplied Photo
A A

Provincial police are looking for two people who broke into the LCBO store in Stirling.

Police allege one of the suspects broke into the store through the front door. That suspect is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, gloves and ball cap.

READ MORE: Oakville man facing charges after he was arrested twice in 2 days

A second suspect was wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police say the pair got away with about $600 worth of booze.
Report an error
Alcohol
Alcohol Theft
Booze
CKWS TV
Global News
lcbo
Stirling
Stirling LCBO robbery
Stirling LCBO theft
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News