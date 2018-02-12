Fredericton police investigating stabbing on city’s south side
Police in Fredericton are investigating a stabbing that took place at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.
The incident was reported on Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m.
The Fredericton Police Force took one person into custody shortly after.
The victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his upper body. According to police, he underwent surgery and is now believed to be in serious condition and is recovering.
Police say the matter remains under investigation.
