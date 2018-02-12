Man injured after shooting in North York dies in hospital

Toronto police say a 36-year-old man who was seriously wounded following a shooting in North York last week has died in hospital.

Police said they responded to a call around 11:13 p.m. on Feb. 8 near Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent in the Bayview Village.

Police said an SUV was driving in the area and a man was pushed out of the vehicle.

Authorities believe the man, identified as Isahaq Omar, was shot inside the SUV prior to exiting the vehicle.

He was transported to a trauma centre with a bullet wound but later succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed on Monday.

Investigators said the victim had ties to the Regina and Vancouver areas.

Police said the suspect is described as black or brown, tall, with a thin build. He was last seen driving a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the licence plate CADN 350.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.