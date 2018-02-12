Rick Zamperin: Darker? Gayer? Different? Shame on you John Moody
Citius. Altius. Fortius.
If you haven’t brushed up on your Latin lately, it’s OK, you’re excused.
It means faster, higher, stronger, and it just so happens to be the Olympic motto.
Not according to John Moody, however.
He is the executive vice president and executive editor of Fox News whose recent op-ed piece about America’s Olympic contingent has sparked widespread criticism.
Fox News removed Moody’s column on Friday after he suggested the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change the motto to “Darker. Gayer. Different.”
Moody’s reprehensible, outrageous and repugnant comments came just days after the U.S. Olympic Committee said it was taking its largest and most diverse team ever to a Winter Games.
Still, of the 243 Team USA athletes who are competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea over the next couple of weeks, only 10 are African-American and another 10 are Asian-American.
The remainder of America’s Team (about 92 per cent) is, by and large, white.
Being more inclusive should be celebrated but it’s clear the United States and many other countries still have a long way to go.
However, what Moody and other like-minded people should realize is that these athletes are competing at the Olympics because they qualified to be there and not because of the colour of their skin or sexual orientation.
