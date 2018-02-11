Coquihalla Highway partially closed following multi-vehicle crash on Family Day long weekend
A multi-vehicle crash has led to delays on the Coquihalla Highway about 35 kilometres south of Merritt near the top of Larson Hill.
According to Drive BC, Highway 5 is closed northbound from Hope to Merritt. One southbound lane is closed at Kingsvale.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes via Highway 1, Highway 3 or Highway 97.
