Coquihalla Highway partially closed following multi-vehicle crash on Family Day long weekend

A crash has led to traffic delays on Highway 5.

A multi-vehicle crash has led to delays on the Coquihalla Highway about 35 kilometres south of Merritt near the top of Larson Hill.

According to Drive BC, Highway 5 is closed northbound from Hope to Merritt. One southbound lane is closed at Kingsvale.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes via Highway 1, Highway 3 or Highway 97.

More to come…

Global News