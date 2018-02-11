Popular retired Edmonton Archbishop Joseph MacNeil passes away at 93

Former Edmonton Archbishop Joseph MacNeil has passed away.

Most Rev. Joseph MacNeil, beloved Archbishop Emeritus of Edmonton, has passed at age 93.

A native of Nova Scotia, MacNeil was appointed Archbishop of Edmonton’s Catholic Church in 1973.

He was instrumental in arranging Pope John Paul II to visit Edmonton in 1984.

He retired in 1999 but continued to serve in many ways, including visiting students at the school named after him in southwest Edmonton.

Our Catholic Communtiy has lost a beloved pastor & friend today. Please pray for Archbishop Joseph MacNeil as he makes his final journey home.



MacNeil suffered a stroke Saturday and passed away in hospital Sunday morning.

He was 93 years old.