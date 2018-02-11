Popular retired Edmonton Archbishop Joseph MacNeil passes away at 93
Former Edmonton Archbishop Joseph MacNeil has passed away.
A native of Nova Scotia, MacNeil was appointed Archbishop of Edmonton’s Catholic Church in 1973.
He was instrumental in arranging Pope John Paul II to visit Edmonton in 1984.
He retired in 1999 but continued to serve in many ways, including visiting students at the school named after him in southwest Edmonton.
MacNeil suffered a stroke Saturday and passed away in hospital Sunday morning.
He was 93 years old.
