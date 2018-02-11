Serious multi-vehicle crash on Collins Bay Rd. leads to life threatening injuries

Kingston Police responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision early this morning.

A four-by-four pickup truck and a crossover vehicle suffered a serious head-on collision on Collins Bay Road at Woodbine Road just before 5 a.m. this morning.

It’s reported that one vehicle lost control and slid into the lane of oncoming traffic, leading to a head-on collision.

Kingston paramedics, regional ambulance as well as Kingston Fire and Rescue were all on scene.

Both vehicles had a male driver and no other passengers accompanying them.

Both drivers were taken to Kingston General Hospital. One man is suffering life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery, and the other male is suffering injuries but the extent is unknown at this time.

“It does appear, velocity, as well the roads were very, very slippery and it does look like one vehicle lost control,” says Traffic Sgt. Darren Keuhl, with the Kingston Police.

Collins Bay, from Princess Street to Woodbine Road, was closed from 5 a.m. this morning until late afternoon today to clean up the aftermath of the collisions and get the black ice on the road completely sanded down to avoid further accidents.