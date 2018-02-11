Dog rescued from Miramichi home last month given new lease on life

A dog left abandoned without food and water in a Miramichi home last month is expected to make a full recovery.

“Sunny,” a seven-year old Pomeranian was one of three dogs, eight cats and a rabbit recovered from module home on Jan. 25 after police received a call from a concerned family member who believed the pets were left to fend for themselves.

“It was really upsetting to know someone did that to her,” explains Emily Larochelle, a 17-year-old teen who adopted the dog shortly after she was recovered, knowing it would be a long road to recovery. “It’s looking a lot better, she’s gaining weight, even now she’ll wag her tail when she sees us and she’s just getting way better.”

READ MORE: Breathing apparatus needed to save abandoned cats and dogs in Miramichi

It’s unknown why the pets were left abandoned without food and for how long. The case is currently under investigation by the New Brunswick SPCA and the local police force.

The seven-year-old dog wasn’t expected to last even a week. Her eyes and paws were infected, she had a bad case of worms and she was so infested with fleas, she had scratched away almost all of the fur on her backside.

“It didn’t feel like rescuing a dog, it was more giving her what she needed instead of really saving her because she did it herself,” explains boyfriend Todd Duguay.

Meet Sunny, a Pomeranian found abandoned inside a Miramachi home last month. She was so sick and… https://t.co/vyRSPr3b4r — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) February 11, 2018

Animal control officers, the SPCA and police encourage everyone to come forward it they have concerns about an animal’s safety. In fact they wouldn’t have even known about Sunny and the others if someone didn’t call in a welfare complaint.

“People got to wake up and instead of talking about it, do something about it, talk is cheap. You could talk until the cows come home,” says Miramichi animal control officer Tony LeBlanc.

Although Sunny is a little lethargic because of her medication, she is expected to make a full recovery.

“She needs a good life. She deserves that,” said Duguay.

And this family deserves Sunny, their newest addition and new best friend.