Five people taken to hospital after morning crash in Winnipeg
Five adults were taken to hospital Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in St. James.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Notre Dame Avenue and Dublin Avenue.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash and the people involved were taken to hospital in conditions ranging from serious to non-life threatening.
Part of Dublin Avenue is closed to traffic.
