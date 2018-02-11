Car crash
February 11, 2018 11:05 am
Updated: February 11, 2018 12:33 pm

Five people taken to hospital after morning crash in Winnipeg

Five adults were taken to hospital Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in St. James.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Notre Dame Avenue and Dublin Avenue.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and the people involved were taken to hospital in conditions ranging from serious to non-life threatening.

Part of Dublin Avenue is closed to traffic.

 

