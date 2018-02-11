Freezing rain warning issued for Toronto and GTA

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto and the GTA.

According to Global Meteorologist Ross Hull, the freezing rain will arrive on Sunday afternoon, but not before we receive snow, which is expected to accumulate between 2 to 4 centimetres:

“This could be several hours of freezing rain with untreated walkways and surfaces. Those surfaces will extremely slippery under these conditions and in terms of snow, it could be between 2 and 4 centimetres by the end of the afternoon. “

Significant winter weather this kicked off on Friday after a slow commute during the afternoon rush hour, which the OPP say led to 250 collisions on roads and highways around the GTA.

According to City of Toronto, there are 200 salt trucks and 300 sidewalk machines ready to take action once the weather starts to make an impact.

Motorists should expect a slow commute on the roads and highways with the weather conditions and they are also being advised to use extreme caution on the Sunday drive.