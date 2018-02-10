Silver Skate Festival continues tradition of embracing winter

After some bad luck with the weather in 2017, the 28th annual Silver Skate Festival started with ideal conditions on Saturday.

Last year, warm temperatures forced organizers to cancel several of the the planned events, but this year organizers are expecting the festival to go off without any issues.

The Silver Skate Festival is Edmonton’s longest running winter festival.

It’s a blend of art, culture, recreation and sport, with a focus on encouraging Edmontonians to get outside and embrace winter.

“We have everything from speedskating races to the snow sculpture symposium,” organizer Erin Diloreto said.

The games are on – @silverskate games, that is! This weekend, check out the skate races and the Kortebaan! Cheer on the competitors, see who wins the ham, and enjoy a day at a #yegwinter festival! https://t.co/jJqCb3cIvi pic.twitter.com/VD6axvIz0d — WinterCity Edmonton (@WinterCityYEG) February 10, 2018

Guests can skate, take a sleigh ride and check out ice carvings and fire sculptures.

“The nice thing about it is that you can come down each weekend and there’s something different,” Diloreto said. “Each fire sculpture is completely different, our music changes up every day, next week we have our snowshoe races and we have the Fatbike Festival happening.”

Public skating is open today from 11am-10pm. We'll see your smiling faces on the ice! #wintercity #exploreedmonton pic.twitter.com/HaSVcsiGbD — silver skate fest (@silverskate) February 10, 2018

Red Bull Crashed Ice set up an obstacle coarse on Saturday and will return for Family Day.

Get ready — @redbull Crashed Ice is coming to Silver Skate! Cheer on the participants (and stop by for some hot chocolate and coffee!) https://t.co/qL80iP9LvO pic.twitter.com/300JqHRL77 — silver skate fest (@silverskate) February 10, 2018

This year’s Silver Skate Festival runs until Feb. 19.