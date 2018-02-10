Entertainment
Janet Jackson fans aren’t impressed with JT

I thought Justin Timberlake did an awesome job doing the Super Bowl half time show. He played a montage of all his hit songs… paid a nice tribute to Prince and had a fun interaction with a lucky fan in the stands.
Janet Jackson fans weren’t as impressed.
Rewind back to the infamous ‘wardrobe’ malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl with JT and Janet Jackson and how her career took a massive hit following ‘Nipplegate’
Jackson was blacklisted by the NFL, and she and CBS were heavily fined by the FCC (later voided). Timberlake got off pretty unscathed.

Janet’s die hard fans took to Twitter during Timberlake’s performance to let their thoughts be heard.

Wouldn’t it have great if Janet joined JT onstage to squash the feud in front of the world?
Who knows if that was even discussed but would’ve been great to see 2 of the world’s best performers doing what they do best together.
