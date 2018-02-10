Janet Jackson fans aren’t impressed with JT

I thought Justin Timberlake did an awesome job doing the Super Bowl half time show. He played a montage of all his hit songs… paid a nice tribute to Prince and had a fun interaction with a lucky fan in the stands.

Janet Jackson fans weren’t as impressed.

Rewind back to the infamous ‘wardrobe’ malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl with JT and Janet Jackson and how her career took a massive hit following ‘Nipplegate’

Jackson was blacklisted by the NFL, and she and CBS were heavily fined by the FCC (later voided). Timberlake got off pretty unscathed.

Janet’s die hard fans took to Twitter during Timberlake’s performance to let their thoughts be heard.

You know who would have easily outdone Justin Timberlake's half time show performance? Janet Jackson. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Boo Radley (@abewitchedsoul) February 5, 2018

if justin timberlake doesn't pause halfway through and officially apologise to janet jackson, this entire thing will be instantly forgettable — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) February 5, 2018

We should DEMAND that the @NFL makes things right with @JanetJackson …. #JustinTimberlake was a disaster 🏈 — Blair (@BlairRichardson) February 5, 2018

"Hey mom, Im here at the Super Bowl and the guy who tried ruining Janet Jackson's career and now is trying to exploit Prince wont stop bothering me" #Superbowl #Justintimberlake #halftime pic.twitter.com/aAJqGZNDdj — Ryan S. Johnson (@RSJohnson_) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake really did just perform the song that almost ruined Janet Jackson’s career #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/qVgakLVvMn — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) February 5, 2018

#JustinTimberlake I can’t believe he did Rock your Body after what happened with Janet Jackson what a poor choice ! 😝yuck gross — LA (@DJLATX) February 5, 2018

So, to add insult to injury, Justin Timberlake is performing Rock Your Body – the very song he performed when he exposed Janet Jackson's breast. Disgusting. #TimesUp #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) February 5, 2018

Wouldn’t it have great if Janet joined JT onstage to squash the feud in front of the world?

Who knows if that was even discussed but would’ve been great to see 2 of the world’s best performers doing what they do best together.