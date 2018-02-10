Snowstorm aids Hamilton police in arrest of robbery suspect

Snow was on the side of Hamilton police during their pursuit of a robbery suspect.

Police were called to a reported robbery shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Upper James Street and Fennell Avenue West.

Police say a lone male suspect demanded narcotics and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Once police put out a bulletin with the description of the vehicle, officers spotted it downtown and managed to follow close behind without the suspect noticing them in the snowstorm.

The suspect ended up driving into a closed parking lot at 195 Wellington Street South, where officers were able to block him in.

Police say the suspect tried to escape but the vehicle’s tires spun out in the snow and officers were able to arrest him.

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including robbery.