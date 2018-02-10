Justin Timberlake duets with Prince

Justin Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl 52 half time show last night in Minneapolis.

He did a montage of his hits… Sexy Back, Cry Me A River, Rock Your Body and many more.

The part of the show that really wowed the crowd was his duet with Prince where they performed a short version of Prince’s ‘I Would Die 4 U’.

It was rumoured that Prince would appear at some point in Justin’s show as the Minneapolis was on the national stage for the first time since his passing. The crowd was not disappointed, and the largest cheer of a slick show was reserved for their favourite son.

Here is his full show.