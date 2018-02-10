Do you think this is creepy?

Sports
We think people are being ridiculous for freaking out about this….

Tom Brady and his son have sparked a debate on the internet after kissing each other on the mouth. His son is 11 – not that it matters…

In the third installment of Brady’s Facebook documentary series Tom vs. Time, a scene shows Tom getting a massage and his son, Jack, walks in and asks to check in on his fantasy football team. Tom replies, “What do I get?” and Jack leans over and gives him a kiss on the lips.

As the kid’s exiting the room Tom says, “That was like a peck.” So Jack comes back and kisses him again for kind of a long time, but whatever. Not my kid, not my call.

Lots of people are calling Tom Brady a psychopath, lots of people are saying relax to the people saying he psycho. It’s a big debate…
