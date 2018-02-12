New Arlington Bridge Design

Arlington Bridge could be replaced by 2024 — if city hall finds $330M https://t.co/yvcKRnJ4hO pic.twitter.com/JesR0wfEO5 — CBC Manitoba (@CBCManitoba) February 7, 2018

The latest design plans for the new Arlington Bridge were revealed to the public this past Thursday.

The new structure would be 550 meters long, 45 meters high and built just to the west of the existing Arlington Bridge.

It would be far less steep than the existing bridge built in 1912 meaning it would be easier for buses and cyclists to traverse. The plan is to have three lanes with the ability to open a fourth, if McPhillips Street were closed for any reason. Plus bikes lanes in both directions.

If the plan is approved, the new bridge could be built by 2024 (with a tentative start date of April 2021) with minimal impact to existing traffic flow. Planners estimate that the existing bridge would only need to be closed for about six months while the new structure is being built.

The catch of course is the price tag: $330 million. That’s already up $30 million (and an extra four years) from last year’s projections.

