Entertainment
February 10, 2018 9:43 am
Updated: February 10, 2018 9:44 am

Three minutes with Portugal the Man

By
Portugal. The Man talks about their Grammy and Limp Bizkit with Ty Jordan.

POWER 97 / YouTube
On Thursday (2/08/18) Portugal the Man played their first show in Winnipeg to a sold out crowd.

Luckily for us (and them) they were used to the -20 temps that hit that day, seeing as they hail from Alaska. Except Kyle, cause he’s from Seattle.

Prior to the show Ty Jordan had the chance to ask a couple of burning questions.

Find out where their newly won Grammy is and why they threw shade at Limp Bizkit.
Grammy
limp bizkit
portugal. the man
winnipeg

