Sports
February 10, 2018 1:04 am

Royals rule Rockets in Victoria

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Kelowna Rockets photo
A A

The Victoria Royals netted a 6-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets Friday night in Victoria.

It was the first game for the Rockets with Erik Gardner back in the line-up since late October, when he was struck in the helmet by a puck.

The Rockets headed into the game in the number one spot in the B.C. Division, while Victoria ranked number two.

The Victoria Royals got the game started with a power play goal from Dante Hannoun.

The Royals struck again midway through the second period with another power play goal and Victoria took the lead 2-0.

Less than two minutes later, a shot from Conner Bruggen-Cate is tipped in by Dillon Dube bring Kelowna within one point of Victoria.

The Royals don’t slow down, and soon answer back with a goal from Igor Martynov to make it 3-1 Victoria.

Victoria will go on to score one more time in the second frame, and twice in the third.

The Royals skate off with a 6-1 win over the Rockets.

The two teams meet up again in Victoria on Saturday night, then return to Kelowna for a matinee game on Family Day at Prospera Place.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna Rockets
Victoria Royals
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News