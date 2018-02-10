Royals rule Rockets in Victoria
The Victoria Royals netted a 6-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets Friday night in Victoria.
It was the first game for the Rockets with Erik Gardner back in the line-up since late October, when he was struck in the helmet by a puck.
The Rockets headed into the game in the number one spot in the B.C. Division, while Victoria ranked number two.
The Victoria Royals got the game started with a power play goal from Dante Hannoun.
The Royals struck again midway through the second period with another power play goal and Victoria took the lead 2-0.
Less than two minutes later, a shot from Conner Bruggen-Cate is tipped in by Dillon Dube bring Kelowna within one point of Victoria.
The Royals don’t slow down, and soon answer back with a goal from Igor Martynov to make it 3-1 Victoria.
Victoria will go on to score one more time in the second frame, and twice in the third.
The Royals skate off with a 6-1 win over the Rockets.
The two teams meet up again in Victoria on Saturday night, then return to Kelowna for a matinee game on Family Day at Prospera Place.
