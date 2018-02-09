Residents of west Edmonton apartment building forced out by fire: district chief

One person suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a west Edmonton apartment building on Friday afternoon and an official with Fire Rescue Services said it wasn’t immediately clear if the building’s residents would need to find somewhere else to sleep for the night.

“It’s hard to determine at this point if people will be displaced,” District Chief Marc Zubick said. “From our initial observation, we’re thinking that probably people won’t be able to come back.”

The fire broke out at a three-storey building in the area of 100 Avenue and 155 Street late Friday afternoon. Zubick said most of the damage appears to be limited to a single basement suite and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Zubick said if the fire does displace residents, affected people will be able to connect with Red Cross in the event they have nowhere else to go.