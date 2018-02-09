Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, February 09, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

It took longer than expected for the clouds to clear on Friday, but the sun is going to be here this weekend!

Cool, dry air from the north will be the reason for the slack weather pattern.

Keep the sunglasses handy and enjoy your Family Day long weekend!

This weekend’s daytime high range: -5 to 1C

~ Duane/Wesla