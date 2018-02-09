Local band releases Jets song ‘Rise Together’

Local indie rock band, The Boy & The Sea, released a Winnipeg Jets themed song titled “Rise Together” on January 14th.

Recently, the Winnipeg Jets have started using this song in-game to amp up the crowd at the start of a power play.

The Boy & The Sea consists of frontman Mike Burnard, guitarist Jason Reddecopp, bassist Luke Thiessen and drummer Allen Penner hailing from Steinbach, Manitoba. Their song “Rise Together” along with their debut EP “Frail” is available on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

More information can be found at TheBoyAndTheSea.com.