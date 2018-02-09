Return of the White Out

April 21, 2015 – They came out in full force wearing wigs, painted faces, capes, flags, painter’s coveralls and of course Jets jerseys. It was a magnificent sight to see. All those Jets fans participating in the first White Out in 19 years. And the noise! Taking that first step outside after leaving MTS Centre, you’d swear you had just been to a rock concert as your ears were ringing just the same. The outcome wasn’t what Winnipeg Jets fans had hoped for but everything else about that night was exactly as we had anticipated.