February 9, 2018 5:00 pm
Return of the White Out

MTS Centre prior before Game 3.

April 21, 2015 – They came out in full force wearing wigs, painted faces, capes, flags, painter’s coveralls and of course Jets jerseys. It was a magnificent sight to see. All those Jets fans participating in the first White Out in 19 years. And the noise! Taking that first step outside after leaving MTS Centre, you’d swear you had just been to a rock concert as your ears were ringing just the same. The outcome wasn’t what Winnipeg Jets fans had hoped for but everything else about that night was exactly as we had anticipated.

MTS Centre prior before Game 3 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Towels resting on the back of the seats at MTS Centre.

MTS Centre prior before Game 3 against the Anaheim Ducks.

MTS Centre prior before Game 3.

Winnipeg fans dressed in white during the return of the White Out.

Winnipeg fans dressed in white during the return of the White Out.

MTS Centre prior before Game 3.

MTS Centre prior before Game 3.

Game 3: Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks

Game 3: Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks

