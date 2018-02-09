Fire damages Dartmouth home

Fire extensively damaged a home in Dartmouth on Friday.

Neighbours called the fire department after noticing black smoke coming from the back of a house on Ethel Court around 3:30 p.m.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze. When firefighters arrived on scene, the back of the home was on fire.

“When they arrived on scene, they made a very quick fire attack knocking the fire out that was in the rear of the building, in the kitchen area,” said Stephen Turner, acting division commander with Halifax Fire.

House fire on Ethel Court, Dartmouth. Fire is under control. Fire appeared to have started in the kitchen. It is now under investigation. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/GYgk6xU2pj — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) February 9, 2018

Turner says no one was home when the fire started.

“Nobody was hurt, it’s a good day.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

