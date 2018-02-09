Police release photos of armed bank robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police said two men with their faces covered walked into the Scotiabank on Doon Village Road at around 1:30 p.m.

One suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money. No one was injured in the incident.

Both suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.